LSU Caravan; Coach Orgeron stop in Shreveport

Posted: May 06, 2019 10:04 PM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 10:04 PM CDT

The LSU coaches caravan making it's first stop of the 2019 off-season here in Shreveport.

A little bit of a different format from year's past. Gone is the traditional Q&A session.

Instead coach Orgeron, as well as Kevin Faulk and Tommy Moffitt sitting down for a live edition of the Hangin with Hester radio show here at the Walk-On's location in Shreveport.

Now, the Northwest Louisiana area has been pretty important to the Tigers over the last few years, producing players like Devin White and Greedy Williams, and coach Orgeron stressing the importance of the area to the Tiger program."

Ed Orgeron said, "It's key for us. You look at the 318, and you can list all of the great players that have played from this area, and in Monroe. We have to hold this area. We've done a good job. Steve Ensminger has done a good job recruting this area. This is a big area for us, a big area for us in recruiting. It's always good to be in Shreveport."

This just the first stop of the LSU coaches caravan.

Over the next few weeks, coach Orgeron, as well as some other LSU coaches, will be making their way across the state of Louisiana to meet with the Tiger faithful.

