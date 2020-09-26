LSU CB Derek Stingley, Jr. hospitalized, expected to be released

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Derek Stingley Jr. #24 of the LSU Tigers celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. went to the hospital Friday night after falling ill. LSU released a statement Saturday morning with an update on Stingley’s status.

“Derek Stingley Jr. became acutely ill last night and was evaluated overnight in the hospital. His condition is not COVID-19 related and he is expected to be discharged soon. He will return to activity after full evaluation by the medical team.”

The university did not specify if Stingley’s status for their season opener against against Mississippi State. The Tigers kickoff the season against the Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.