1  of  2
Breaking News
Shreveport fire station shut down after firefighters exposed to COVID-19 patient Louisiana COVID-19 cases surge to 9,150; more than 300 deaths now reported

LSU lands top transfer linebacker

Sports

by: Brian Holland

Posted: / Updated:

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron let out a big, “hold that tiger,” on Thursday evening, after landing one of the top transfer prospects in the country.

Two-time FCS All-American linebacker Jabril Cox announced he will spend his final college football season as an LSU Tiger. The graduate transfer from North Dakota State was his conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

The 6-2, 233-pound prospect also had the option of entering the NFL Draft.

For all things LSU, tune in to your Louisiana Geaux Nation on NBC Local 33 at 5, 6, & 10pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss