LSU quarterback Myles Brennan to enter transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is set to leave the team and enter the transfer portal, as confirmed by Ed Orgeron at his media availability today.

After waiting three seasons to become the starting quarterback at LSU, Myles Brennan finally got his shot to lead the Bayou Bengals. The quarterback excelled in three starts in 2020 for the Tigers, throwing for over 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns before a unique abdominal injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Will forever hold a very special place in my heart. Forever LSU 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/DSXjGHKrlo — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) November 1, 2021

This off-season, Brennan was fully healed and prepared to battle it out with Max Johnson for the team’s starting quarterback role before breaking his arm late in the summer. Coach Orgeron spoke about his meeting with Brennan earlier today.



“He was teary eyed. It was a tough decision for him,” said Orgeron. “He thought he just needed to find a place that he could go play for one year and start… I told him, listen, hold your head high, you gave all you can to LSU, you graduated from LSU, and I wish him the best.”



Brennan will enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining due to the free year granted to players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.