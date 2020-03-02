LSU Spring Game kickoff set for Noon on ESPN2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – LSU’s spring football game on Saturday, April 18 will kick off at noon and will be televised on ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.
LSU’s National L Club Spring Game will be held at A.W. Mumford Stadium on the campus of Southern University.
LSU is playing its spring game off-campus due to resurfacing of the field in Tiger Stadium.
LSU, the reigning national champions, opens spring practice on Saturday, March 7.
2020 LSU Football Spring Key Dates
Practice Week 1
March 7
Practice Week 2
March 10, 12, 14
Practice Week 3
March 17, 19
Practice Week 4
March 31, April 2, 4
Practice Week 5
April 7, 9
Practice Week 6
April 14, 16, 17, 18 (Spring Game 12 p.m. CT on campus of Southern Univ.)
Coaches Clinic: March 12-13 | Details
Pro Day: April 3
(Release provided by LSU Athletics)