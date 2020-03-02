LSU Spring Game kickoff set for Noon on ESPN2

by: Brian Holland

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers reacts prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – LSU’s spring football game on Saturday, April 18 will kick off at noon and will be televised on ESPN2, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.
 
LSU’s National L Club Spring Game will be held at A.W. Mumford Stadium on the campus of Southern University.
 
LSU is playing its spring game off-campus due to resurfacing of the field in Tiger Stadium.
 
LSU, the reigning national champions, opens spring practice on Saturday, March 7.
 
2020 LSU Football Spring Key Dates

Practice Week 1
March 7

Practice Week 2
March 10, 12, 14

Practice Week 3
March 17, 19

Practice Week 4
March 31, April 2, 4

Practice Week 5
April 7, 9

Practice Week 6
April 14, 16, 17, 18 (Spring Game 12 p.m. CT on campus of Southern Univ.)

Coaches Clinic: March 12-13 | Details
Pro Day: April 3

(Release provided by LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

