LSU vs. LA Tech Men’s Basketball game rescheduled for 2021-2022 season

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The men’s college basketball match-up between Louisiana State University and Louisiana Tech that was scheduled at CenturyLink Center on November 24, is now rescheduled for next season.

According to the CenturyLink Center, next year’s game will be played on Friday, December 18, 2021. The game has not moved, as was erroneously reported.

Rebecca Bonnevier, ASM General Manager of CenturyLink Center, says there were several factors that led to the change in date.

“The NCAA moved the start date for the season to November 25, the day after our event was scheduled, resulting in a need to postpone the event,” said Bonnevier.

“In addition, we have a tremendous quantity of fans for both teams that live in this region. With the current reductions in capacity due to COVID, it was decided that rescheduling the game for 2021 would allow the maximum number of people to attend this game here in Bossier City.”

The CenturyLink Center says fans that already bought tickets for this event at the arena should keep them, as they will be valid for the new date. Those needing refunds can do so at the original point

of purchase.

Tickets purchased at the b1BANK Box Office at CenturyLink Center must be presented for a refund at the box office, open Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Future announcements will be made regarding ticket sales for the re-scheduled game on December 18, 2021.

