By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletics)

SHREVEPORT, La (LSUS Athletics) – The LSUS Women’s Basketball team (11-9, 6-2) rebounded well after Thursday’s loss with a statement win over Southwest, 89-43. With the win, the Pilots move to 11-9 on the season and 6-2 in RRAC play. The Mustangs fall to 2-16 on the season with the loss, and 1-6 in conference play.

Both teams traded buckets in the first half as each team shot over 45 percent in the process. The Pilots held the lead, 15-13, after one but it was the second quarter that put them ahead for good today. They outscored the Mustangs 26-9 in the quarter, after shooting 71 percent from the field and forcing eight Mustang turnovers, to take a 41-22 lead into the halftime break.

The Pilots kept up the intensity coming out in the second half. They stayed hot from the field, shooting 47 percent from the field, to outscore the Mustangs 21-12 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter was all Pilots as they once again shot over 50 percent from the field and forced another three turnovers en route to winning their sixth conference game of the season.

The Pilots were led by Angel Reese who finished with 24 points on 11-12 shooting from the field. She also added seven rebounds, two steals, and a block for the Pilots in only 16 minutes of action. Kiara Collins, Ciera Daniels, and Chelsey White also scored in double-figures on the night as they finished with 16, 13, and 11 points, respectively.

The Pilots will be back in action on Thursday, February 3rd as they head south to Pineville, Louisiana for a matchup with conference foe Louisiana Christian. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT from H.O. West Fieldhouse on the campus of LCU.