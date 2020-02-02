LSUS defeat Texas College 110-70

Courtesy – lsusathletics.com

The LSUS Pilots continued their dominance at The Dock as they defeated Texas College 110-70. The Pilots are 13-0 at home this season and improve to 19-3 overall with a 9-2 RRAC record.

Tra’Quan Knight and the Pilots roared out of the gates as they went on a 14-0 run to open the game. The impressive start was highlighted by a crazy windmill dunk on a break away from Tra Knight. Knight’s 15 points and Jeff Boyd‘s 14 points helped the Pilots to a 19-point advantage in the first half.

In the second, LSUS would run the Steers out of the gym as they piled up 110 total points. Tra Knight was the leading scorer with 25 points followed by 19 from Kadavion Evans. Jeff Boyd finished with 14 points and Andre Washington dropped an 11-point, 15-rebound double-double.

LSUS finished 41-76 from the field and 14-31 from three-point land in the 110-70 victory.

The Pilots are on the road against Wiley on Thursday.