LSU’s Joe Brady hired as Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – It’s official, LSU’s passing game/wide receiver coordinator is heading back to the NFL.

Joe Brady has been hired as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator, according to an article on the franchise’s website. The hire makes 30-year-old Brady become the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL.

Brady is leaving after just one season with the purple and gold in which he helped revamp LSU’s offense into more of a spread attack style and saw Quarterback Joe Burrow win the 2019 Heisman Trophy.

Prior to LSU, Brady worked with the New Orleans Saints for two years as an offensive assistant. Before then, he served as a graduate assistant at Penn State from 2015-2016 and a linebacker coach at William & Mary, his alma mater, from 2013-2014.

In a Facebook post, LSU Football congratulated Brady on the announcement of his hire saying, “Congratulations to Joe Brady on being named the Carolina Panthers Offensive Coordinator. Thanks for helping us make history!”