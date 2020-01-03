LSU’s record breaking offense exceeded Coach O’s expectations

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s offense lead the way for the Tigers to an undefeated season and a berth in the national championship. Even though all off-season the Bayou Bengals said how could this offense would be, head coach Ed Orgeron is surprised with his offense’s production.

“I never thought of records. I thought we could win every game. I had no idea that we’d break all the records that we’re doing. The most prolific offense in SEC history, nobody ever dreamed that at the beginning of the year,” Orgeron said.

This offense has broken records against defenses that don’t see on tape. Quarterback Joe Burrow said multiple times the defenses he sees on the field are not the same ones he sees in the film room, but Orgeron loved the adjustments he’s seen.

“I believe that anything the defense gives them, we have an answer for. Obviously, you can call the right play out there, but the player’s got to execute. I think that’s the difference,” Orgeron said.

