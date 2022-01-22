LSUS women fall to Xavier, 59-54, for first conference loss of season

By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletics)

SHREVEPORT, La (LSUS Athletics) – The LSUS Women’s Basketball team (9-8, 4-1) dropped their first Red River Athletic Conference game of the season on Saturday at The Dock to Xavier, 59-54. With the loss, the Pilots fall to 9-8 on the season and 4-1 in RRAC play. The Gold Nuggets improve to 9-5 on the season with the win, and 4-1 in conference play.

Both teams struggled to find their rhythm offensively in the first quarter, as the Pilots shot just 40 percent from the field while the Gold Nuggets were held to 31 percent. After forcing three turnovers, the Gold Nuggets held the lead after the first ten minutes, 13-9. The second quarter saw the Pilots pick up the intensity on the offensive side of the ball. They were able to force two turnovers and upped their percentage from the field to win the second quarter 15-13 but found themselves trailing by two at the half.

For the second consecutive game, the Pilots used a big third quarter to take the lead heading into the fourth. A 16-point quarter while shooting 42 percent from the field helped the Pilots go up 40-38 with one quarter left to play. In the fourth quarter, the Gold Nuggets switched up their defense and started pressing the Pilots full court. They were able to force three turnovers and held the Pilots to just 23 percent shooting to pull out the five-point win.

The Pilots were led offensively by Kiara Collins who finished with 15 points on 40 percent shooting. Collins went 6-7 from the free throw line while also adding a rebound and an assist. Ciera Daniels played a big role for the Pilots off of the bench as she finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and an assist. DeAuja Thompson joined Collins and Daniels in double-figures as the senior finished with 12 points.

The Pilots will be back in action on Tuesday, January 25th as they head to Alexandria for a matchup with in-state rival LSUA. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT from The Fort on the campus of LSUA.