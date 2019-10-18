Luke Bogan recovers from shoulder surgery to set records at Northwood

Mike Bogan said, “I remember when he was in the sixth grade on the sidelines being the ball boy.”

Luke Bogan was destined to play football. His father Mike has been the Falcons Quarterback coach for the past nine years.

Mike Bogan said, “I didn’t want to miss him growing up and playing ball and it’s worked out well.”

But the Bogan bloodline runs deeper. Luke took over the starting quarterback job from his brother Peyton.

Jim Gatlin said, “When I hired coach Bogan I didn’t even know he had two boys. I joke about it sometimes. If I had known you had two boys I would have hired you a lot sooner.”

That’s because the boys can ball.

But none have done it quite like Luke.

Gatlin said, “He’s got the season record he’s got the career record. Everything affiliated with a quarterback he’s going to have.”

But success wouldn’t come without trials.

Luke Bogan said, “Sophomore year I was really just playing off of adrenaline. Once I got in the game and got going I was fine.”

Luke tore the labrum in his throwing shoulder in the fourth game of his debut season.

Bogan said, “A lot of people don’t know like how tough it was. I couldn’t even do things at the house like lift something up over my head.”

And yet, he’d finish the year leading the state with over 3200 passing yards and 42 touchdowns in a 10 and 3 quarterfinal finish.

Bogan said, “After the season I was trying to let it get better I was like maybe if I rest it it will get better but I had to get surgery. Then they released me like right before the season.”

He’d play the 2018 season trying to get fully healthy and still led the team to a district championship and second straight quarterfinal appearance. Now a senior, he’s back at 100% looking to end a historic career with a trip to the dome. IAs for the future.

Bogan said, “I dream just to be given the opportunity. If I get the opportunity I’ll get the job done.”