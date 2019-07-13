Magic Johnson congratulates Doug Williams on street name at Grambling State University

Grambling State honored former quarterback Doug Williams with a street naming ceremony. Just another way to further his legacy. From leading Grambling to three SWAC championships, or the Washington Redskins to a Super Bowl Title. Williams broke barriers in football. The first black quarterback to play in a Super Bowl and to then win Super Bowl MVP. He’s currently the senior vice president of player personnel for the Redskins, who shared a message on their twitter from a good friend.

Magic Johnson said, “Doug, I just want to congratulate you man, a street named after you man that’s huge. You’ve meant so much to Grambling, but also the state of Louisiana, the NFL, fans like myself who admire you, respect you, love you. You’re a Super Bowl Champion, a Super Bowl MVP, and now a street named after you. May God bless you congratulations from the Magic man to you Doug.”