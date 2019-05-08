Magnet High signs two to Lacrosse Scholarships
A pair of Caddo Magnet high lacrosse players signing on to continue their careers on the college level.
Jacob Howell signed with Rollins college a division -2 out of Winter Park Florida. Cameron Strait will continue his career at division-2 Limestone College out of South Carolina. Click on the video above for moments from the signings.
