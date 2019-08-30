Magnolia gearing up for programs 1st season

Andy Modica said, “Most of them will run through a brick wall for me right now because they love that we’re actually started a program the right way.”

1A welcomes 31 new faces as Magnolia Charter calls 2019 their first ever football season.

Modica said, “We’ve got some pretty good athletes in the secondary. Got a couple of defensive lineman. Pretty good linebacker. On offense, quarterback is a scatback he gets after it. Got a couple of nice sized receivers.”

The thought of building a program from scratch excited coach Andy Modica enough to come out of retirement. Having spent 31 years coaching high school ball in Texas. The Northwestern State and Jesuit grad is no stranger to Louisiana.

Jill Wynne said, “We went through several interviews several different coaches lot of them were very qualified for the job. I grew up my Dad coached at Fair Park for many years Jimmy Orton so I grew up with one of the best as a role model and Andy Modica has proven to be a lot like him.”

A majority of this roster has never played high school football before but one young man has. John’Travious Taylor will start under center for the Mariners. Making the transition to qb after playing wide receiver for Byrd last year.

John’Travious Taylor said, “It’s exciting to get going me and my teammates we all work good together. We just have to learn each other some more.”

Nothing says welcome to football like playing the likes of Evangel, Wossman, Loyola, Haynesville & Calvary in the 1st 6 weeks of their schedule. But coach says his team is looking forward to the challenge.

Modica said, “We’re going to be battle tested I promise you that but I’ve talked to these coaches that we’re playing and we just hope that we have a good year this year just changed the culture.”

Johntayvius Robinson said, “I’m excited my first year playing high school I mean I want to make it. I already told my parents I might be the next big thing in Shreveport.”