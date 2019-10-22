Malik Stanley had a career day in LA Tech’s win over Southern Miss

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are flying high after their win over Southern Miss. The first time in four years they’ve defeated the Golden Eagles, and senior receiver Malik Stanley played a big role. The South Alabama transfer was the dogs top target. One touchdown on eight catches, for a career high 212 yards. That’s just the 14th time a bulldog receiver has eclipsed that mark. He says its all in a days work.

Malik Stanley said, “I mean I feel like I was brought here for a reason. Every since Skip Holtz was here he hasn’t really beaten Southern Miss so I feel like I was here to help get over that hump. I always expect greatness from myself so I’m not really surprised.”

