Mansfield looking to shake things up in 3A District One

The Mansfield Wolverines are coming off a 9-4 season that came to an end against 2A state runner up Welsh in the 2nd round of the playoffs.

While the Wolverines are just as talented as last year, things get a little tougher in 2019 as they move back up to the 3A level, but don’t tell that to these kids, they plan on making a lot of noise in 3A District One in 2019.

Head coach Mike Greene said, “Well I tell you what, we go from being the biggest school in 2A to being the smallest school in 3A. So, nobody will show us any favors with being the new guy to the group.”

Keishawne Wyatt said, “I hope nubody underestimates us because it’s going to be hard to underestimate us this year. We’re coming hard.”

Makeus Washington said, “We’re just going to work hard. We’re going. Just working hard every day just trying to win state.”

Mansfield opens the season on the road at Northwood on Friday, September 6th.