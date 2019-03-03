Mansfield Wins 2A State Championship Video

The Mansfield Lady Wolverines are the 2A state champions following their win over North Caddo in Saturday's title game at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria.

Sha'kahia Warmsley led the way for the Lady Wolverines, scoring 17 points in the win, and was named the games MVP.

This is the first state title win for Kendra Jones as a head coach, and after the game she said this win was special.

Kendra Jones said, "You know I think 3 is the charm. I've thought about it, and I've been here in the finals twice, and this is my third time, and I said 'We've got to win this this year.' The kids were excited. I think we brought most of the town of Mansfield here. It's just great for the kids, the community, their parents, just everybody."

Click the video above for highlights and post-game reaction from Mansfield's state championship win.