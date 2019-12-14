Many Tigers fall to Ferriday in 2A State Championship

Tim Owens said, “It wasn’t Many’s night tonight after taking a 3-0 lead in the first quarter but then giving up 28 unanswered points to go into halftime down 28-3. The Tigers just didn’t have enough to come back and win this football game but there was no quit in the Tigers and Coach Curtis say’s his guys will be back.”

Jess Curtis said, “They’re not going to quit it’s not in their vocabulary. I felt like the whole way the offense was rolling down that field they didn’t see the score and they didn’t see the time, they were going to get in the end zone on that last drive. I was very proud of that. Defensively they kept fighting, and reality was setting in and some of the players were starting to tear up. It’s a tough thing to see from the stands but down on the field to see those guys with reality hitting in, it’s tough. They didn’t quite on each other. They fought for each other and that’s why we’ll be back.”

Tim Owens said, “Many’s season comes to an end in the State Championship game, they are the 2A State Runner ups.”