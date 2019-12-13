Many Tigers prep for 2A State Title in New Orleans

Tim Owens said, “After Friday’s win over Kentwood the Many Tigers are back here at the dome playing for a state championship for the first time since 2014. None of the players on this years roster were on that team so none of them have played in the atmosphere that is the Mercedes-Benz Superdome but coach Curtis knows a little bit about this game and a little bit about playing in the dome. He got here once as a player, this is now his third trip as the head coach of the Tigers but he says Many is on a business trip this weekend.”

Jess Curtis said, “I think it’s the two best teams in 2A this year. They do a great job they have tremendous athletes, they’re well coached. But we feel good about our brand of football we can bring to the table. We feel like if we can play Many football we have a good chance.”

Owens said, “Came down here this morning maybe trying to avoid distractions its about business this weekend isnt it.”

Curtis said, “It is, we were able to get a practice in at home yesterday and leave early this morning. Feed them on the way down to Baton Rouge and so we kind of got that work in coming down twice before. One year kind of got cut short on that thought it hurt us next year we didn’t thought it helped us so we try to stay on that schedule. It’s a winning schedule, felt like it and hope it pays off tomorrow night.”