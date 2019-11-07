Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Blake Shapen

Evangel quarterback Blake Shapen is this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week following his 381 yard, 5 TD performance against BTW.

It makes me feel awesome,” Shapen said. “I can’t say enough about my teammates and my coaches, everyone that’s involved. It’s just an honor to get this great award.”

The Eagles are gearing up for the playoffs after wrapping up the regular season against the Lions. Shapen feels his team has what it takes to win it all.

“We have great coaches, great teammates,” said Shapen. “We just have to buy in, if we buy in I think we’ll win.”

The Eagles do not yet know their playoff opponent. The playoff brackets are expected to come out this weekend.