Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Cade Hart

Calvary quarterback is this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week after his performance in the Cavalier win over Homer.

Hart set the pace for the offense, passing for over 360 yards, and having a hand in five total touchdowns.

“It feels awesome,” Hart said. “This team is a fun one this year with play-makers all over the field. I’m honored to get this award.”

Hart is now just over 400 yards from amassing 10,000 in his career. The 4th year starter says it would be a big milestone to achieve.

It would be an awesome accomplishment,” said Hart. “Freshman year to senior year every year has been fun. It would feel great to get passed that 10,000 mark.”

The Cavaliers will look to stay undefeated when they host Plain Dealing on Friday.