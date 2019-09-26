Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Clint Lasiter

Benton QB Clint Lasiter is the Week 3 Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week following his performance in Benton’s come-from-behind win over Huntington.

Lasiter accounted for 5 total touchdowns, and threw for 250 yards, in the win over the Raiders.

It’s always an honor to win awards like this,” Lasiter said. “It feels good, and I hope I can keep winning them.”

The Tigers will play their first ever district 1-5A game on Friday when they host the Parkway Panthers. Lasiter says he’s looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere,” said Lasiter. Probably the most people we’ve played in front of in our lives. I think it’s going to be a good game. I think we’re evenly matched so it could go either way I guess.”

The Tigers will kick off against the Panthers on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Benton’s Tiger Stadium.