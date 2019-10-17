Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: DJ Fleming

Captain Shreve running back DJ Fleming is this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week following his performance in the Gator win over Benton.

“I feel honored, thank you. This is a real honor,” Fleming said. “This is my first time ever getting a trophy for something like this so I’m thankful for it.”

Fleming rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Tigers.

The Gators have climbed up to #4 in the latest NBC 6 Top 25 poll, but Fleming thinks the sky is the limit for this Captain Shreve team.

“We’re trying to go to the (Superdome),” Fleming said, “so we got to keep going hard to get there.”

Captain Shreve will continue their season Thursday night against Natchitoches Central. Kickoff will be at 7:00 at Lee Hedges Stadium.