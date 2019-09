Parkway quarterback Gabe Larry is the Week 1 Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

Larry threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns, and added 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the win over Minden.

Larry will now be eligible to win the Player of the Year trophy at the end of the season. Voting will begin later this year.

Click the video above to see Larry’s conversation with NBC 6 Sports Director Tim Owens.