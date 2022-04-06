BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Airline softball’s Jina Baffuto is a perfectionist.

“I demand a lot out of myself,” said Baffuto, who is batting .543 on the year with 51 hits. “Anything that I come up short on makes me mad. And I gotta do it again to get it right.”



Being one of only two seniors on the Lady Vikings’ district championship winning softball team means that trait is infecting the underclassmen.



“We have a couple other players that are pretty much perfectionist as well,” said Lady Vikings’ head coach Brittany Frazier. “They all take after her. She’s a pretty leader. But she’s definitely a role model.”



The Lady Vikings are hoping to carry that perfectionist attitude with them back to Sulphur and finish what last year’s team came close to accomplishing: winning the first title in program history.

Baffuto has an on base percentage of .570, with six triples and eight home runs.

“We’ve been pushing everyday and working hard since the day we lost last year,” said Baffuto, who has been named to this year’s LHSCA All-Star game.



“Our message from last year was to just fight and compete,” said Coach Frazier. “We’re not going to be the team that doesn’t compete just because of what we lost from last year.” The Lady Vikings fell in the championship game last year to Barbe.



Despite being committed to Louisiana Tech for softball, Baffuto would like nothing more than to cement her legacy at Airline with a title.



“I know a girls sport has never won a state championship at Airline, so we would be making history.”



If the Lady Vikings are going to make history, Baffuto will be at the center of the team’s success.



“She’s our leadoff batter, she’s our starting shortstop, she’s in every single play in every single game,” said Coach Frazier. “She knows if she’s not on that sometimes it doesn’t look good for the rest of us.”



For Jina Baffuto’s outstanding high school softball career, she’s our player of the week.