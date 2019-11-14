Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Kai Horton

Carthage QB Kai Horton is this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week after his performance in the Bulldogs’ win over Kilgore.

“It’s awesome,” Horton said. “We come in here and work hard every week. Last week we played good, we moved the ball up and down the field really good and came out with the W.”

Horton threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns in the win. This week, Carthage will open the playoffs against Athens. Horton thinks the Bulldogs will be locked in.

Our coaches just keep it on our mind,” Horton said, “and they come in here with the energy high. We come in here every day just trying to get better.”

Carthage and Athens will kickoff at 7:30 Friday in Jacksonville.