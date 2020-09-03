Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Kyle Atkinson, QB, New Boston Lions

NEW BOSTON, Tx. (KMSS/KTAL) – The New Boston Lions have won only two games the previous two football seasons combined. They’re now already half way to matching that total, through only one week of the new season.

This past Friday night, they took down New Diana, 42-7, to start the 2020 campaign. Quarterback Kyle Atkinson lead the charge, rushing seven times for 119 yards and one touchdown, while the team rushed over 470 yards total.

“He stepped up to that (leadership) role and is doing a phenomenal job of it,” says Head Coach Justin Waltz. “He did everything we needed him to do on Friday night.”

“I couldn’t have done it without my team,” says Atkinson. “You know it was a team effort, but just doing what we were told, getting our blocks, trusting each other. That was big for us.”

For his performance in Friday night’s game, Kyle Atkinson is our Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.