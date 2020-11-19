Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Landry Lyddy, QB, Calvary

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – This week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week lit up the scoreboard last week in the battle of 1A powerhouses. Landry Lyddy was absolutely on fire. His stat line was insane; 12 for 14, 424 yards and six touchdowns to lead Calvary over Haynesville, 56-13.



With Calvary’s Thursday night game against Arcadia cancelled due to Covid, Lyddy says his team has turned their sights to the postseason.

“Obviously Wilson and Wallace are always there, Aubrey Hermes just started coming into the picture, so spreading the ball around to them, it’s a pretty cool thing,” said Lyddy. “I try to treat it the same every week just like a state championship week and prepare the same every week. There is nothing promised this year, everything is really weird this year, you’ve got to put your trust in God. He’s basically in control of everything. Our main goal is a State Championship and that’s what we’re working towards.”

To nominate a local athlete for the Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week award, email their school, stats, and why they should be selected to news@KTALnews.tv. We will be announcing a new winner every Wednesday.