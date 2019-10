Northwood QB Luke Bogan is the Week 4 Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week.

Bogan threw for over 350 yards and four touchdowns in Northwood’s win over North Desoto.

“It feels great,” Bogan said. “I know y’all cover a lot of states and everything so grateful to have been selected for this award. I have great coaches and teammates.”

Bogan and the Falcons will play one more non-district this game against Wossman. Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Burton Stadium.