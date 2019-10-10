Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Peyton Stovall

The Haughton offense has been unreal this season, and it all starts with quarterback Peyton Stovall.

Stovall threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns in the Buccaneer win over Benton Friday night.

That performance earned the junior quarterback this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week honors.

It’s an honor and truly a blessing,” Stovall said. “The position I’m in I feel like we have some of the best coaches around and in the state. Coach Wilkerson, our offensive coordinator does a really good job with me in making me feel comfortable in situations. My offensive line held in there, they’re mean and they’re tough and I have to give a huge credit to them. Of course my receivers, they’ve been making big plays all year. Every touchdown I had was over like 40 yards, their run after the catch is unbelievable and I’m really blessed to be around these type of guys.”

The Buccaneers are now 5-0 on the season, and have looked nearly unbeatable through the first five weeks, but with all the success comes high expectations. Stovall thinks the Buccaneers have the ability to meet those expectations.

I think we have a pretty high ceiling. I think we can make a big run in the playoffs,” Stovall said. “I think we can go deep with the talent that we have as long as we stay healthy. I really feel like we have a good chance this year. We have to take each game Friday night by Friday night. We can’t look too far ahead and all our focus on this week is on Airline.”

The Buccaneers will look to stay undefeated in district play when they face off with Airline on Friday.