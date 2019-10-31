Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Xavier Simpson

Logansport running back Xavier Simpson is this week’s Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week following his performance in the Tigers’ win over St. Mary’s.

Simpson racked up 283 yards and three TD’s in the win, and became the first player in Logansport history to score a touchdown from over 90 yards. In fact, Simpson did it twice in the win.

“It makes us feel good to build our momentum up to start winning again,” Simpson said, “and make a higher expectation as a team and strive to do better.”

Logansport returns to action Friday at LaSalle. Kickoff will be at 7:00 in Olla.