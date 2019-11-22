Marketplace Chevy Player of the Year: Ben Harmon

Pleasant Grove quarterback Ben Harmon is the 2019 Marketplace Chevy Player of the Year.

Harmon finished with 39% of the fan vote. Over 24,000 votes were cast.

Harmon has been the steady force for the Hawks over the last three seasons, winning a state championship in 2017, and playing for another one last season.

“He’s been magnificent,” Pleasant Grove head coach Josh Gibson said. “He’s a coaches dream. I think over the last three years he has a 40-4 record leading our program and the last two years like 50 touchdowns and six interceptions. It’s just phenomenal. Those numbers are awesome, the wins are awesome but I think the most special thing about Ben is the type of leader he is and the type of teammate he is as many accolades as he’s had. He’s a selfless kiddo and would rather his teammates have success and our team have success than he be elevated. That’s the best part of Ben Harmon.”

This season, the Hawks are currently 10-1, and primed for another run to AT&T Stadium.

“It’s been awesome, as a senior season, a 10-1 record right now I couldn’t ask for much more,” Harmon said. “Last year with a group of guys I’ve been playing with since peewee and we’re doing really good and I couldn’t ask for a better result from this year.”