Martez Carter leads host of area players into XFL

Former Grambling running back Martez Carter is getting another shot to play professional football.

Carter was selected by the Los Angeles Wildcats with the 56th overall pick of the inaugural XFL Draft.

Carter will be joined in LA by former Mount Pleasant Tiger receiver K.D. Cannon. Cannon, who played his college ball at Baylor, was selected with the 41st overall pick.

A few other local players were selected in the first day of the draft. Former Green Oaks Giant L’Damian Washington will play for the St. Louis Battlehawks. Lucas Wacha, a former Pleasant Grove Hawk and current Pleasant Grove linebacker coach, was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers. Former Northwestern State offensive lineman Pace Murphy will be joining the Dallas Renegades.

The XFL Draft will continue on Wednesday.