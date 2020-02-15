Mavs clinch at least a share of the district championship

by: Sydney Simone

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday night, the Nacogdoches Dragon’s played the Marshall Mavericks. Right now, the current record for Dragon’s is 26-8 and for the Mavericks it’s 22-8.

It was a close game with multiple attempts at the rim. Marshall’s Lyrick Rawls passes to Savion Williams who shot for two and missed. With another attempt, he scores. That’s 26-points for the TCU football signee.

Both teams played a great game but the Mavericks beat the Dragons by four. The final score is 69-65 Marshall.

