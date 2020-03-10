Maximum Security moved from Jason Servis after indictments

Jockey Luis Saez rides his horse, Maximum Security as he reaches the finish line of the $20 million, the Saudi Cup, at King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The race is considered the world’s richest horse race which attracted some of the world’s best male and female jockeys. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

Owner Gary West is removing all of his horses from Jason Servis’ barn after the trainer was indicted on multiple counts of administering illegal substances and performance-enhancing drugs.

That includes 3-year-old champion Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference. Now 4, he has won four of his five high-profile races, including the Feb. 29 Saudi Cup, which at $10 million is the world’s richest horse race.

“This news is extremely disturbing and disappointing,” West said Tuesday in a statement. “Therefore we will be moving all our horses from Jason Servis as soon as arrangements can be made with other trainers.”

Maximum Security will be transferred to two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert. West already has one 3-year-old Triple Crown candidate with Baffert, High Velocity, along with 4-year-old Game Winner.

West and his wife, Mary, have sent horses to Servis for the past five years. Servis was among 27 trainers, veterinarians and others charged Monday in a widespread drug scheme.

In the indictment, Servis is accused of giving Maximum Security a performance-enhancing drug called SGF-1000, recommending it to another trainer and conspiring with a veterinarian to make it look like a false positive for another substance.

