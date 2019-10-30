McDaniel closing distance with Skelton for Jags’ QB spot

BATON ROUGE – Southern’s quarterback situation may finally have some stability. Both Ladarius Skelton and Glendon McDaniel played in the Jaguars’ loss at Alcorn, but Head Coach Dawson Odums said it’s becoming harder to leave McDaniel on the sideline.

“I think it’s narrowing the gap. I think Ladarius and Bubba understand what we’re going to do. Yesterday, it was Ladarius letting him know ‘Hey, Bubba’s in the driver seat.’ Today, it’s okay we might have co-pilots,” Odums said.

Click the video for more detail on the story.