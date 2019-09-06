McWilliams Ready for Huge Season with Buccaneers

CJ McWilliams said, “Tech offered me to be able to play both and I thought that was a great opportunity.”

CJ McWilliams is an athlete who does it all.

Jason Brotherton said, “Last year he ended up being out punter. A few games we played him on defense a little bit. He’s our best kick off guy.”

Last year CJ threw 8 touchdown passes as a quarterback and rushed for 8 more. But commits to Louisiana Tech as a wide receiver finishing with 484 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns at that position.

McWilliams said, “Techs offense fits perfect for me they run a small slot. They just like to throw the ball around and run around a lot and that’s what I was interested in.”

Brotherton said, “Tech is a perfect fit for him they have a lot of success for undersized wide receivers. Trent Taylor is in the NFL they had one last year Teddy Veal. So I think CJ can go right in.”

Despite the success in football CJ grew up baseball minded. So the opportunity to play both meant the most in his decision and his talent doesn’t fall short on the diamond.

Brotherton said, “Yeah he’s pretty good I coached baseball for a long time. Rocket arm from short stop he makes plays that are next level plays. Everything comes easy to him athletically.”

Natural ability may make certain things easier, but there’s no denying the work necessary to play two sports at the division one level.

McWilliams said, “They’re kind of two different sports when it comes to physicality and stuff like that so I have to spend a lot of time working out, eating a lot. It’s definitely going to be challenging the amount of time and practice im going to have to put in both. Obviously I want to succeed in both. I have high hopes I’m going to do all I can and just work hard.”

Until then, CJ has one last ride as a Haughton Buccaneer.

McWilliams said, “My main goal this senior season is just make the most of it. Got to keep it rolling for next year so that’s my plan.”