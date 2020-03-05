Meet the Mudbugs: Defenseman Ryan Dickinson

Jori Parys said, “I’m joined by Ryan Dickinson, Ryan you’ve been in the NAHL for four seasons this is your second year here in Shreveport. Simply what has been your favorite memory as a Mudbug.”

Ryan Dickinson said, “Last year game 5 vs our rival Lone Star Brahmas, triple OT just a really fun cool feeling for the guys in the room to take down our rival and advance in playoffs.”

Parys said, “So I understand there is some NHL history in your family can you explain some of that to me?”

Dickinson said, “Yeah so my uncle played for the Toronto Maple Leafs he actually knocked out Wayne Gretzky believe it or not and then my Grandpa he played for the Detroit Redwings the Montreal Canadiens the New York Rangers and the Saint Louis Blues.”

Parys said, “Word on the ice is that you’re one of the biggest chirpers on the team when did you start becomming vocal as a player?”

Dickinson said, “Growing up when I would play hockey and we would have our rivalry games and you play the same kids you kind of get into it with the kids on the other team and I was kind of good at it and I kind of kept doing it and it keeps me engaged in the game.”