Miami holds first practice ahead of Walk On’s Independence Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes come into the Independence Bowl with a 6-6 record. They’re 1-8 in their last 9 bowl appearances looking for their first bowl win since 2016. Hurricanes got in their first practice over at Independence Stadium this afternoon. Manny Diaz says this team is motivated and it showed on the field.

Manny Diaz said, “We had a great day practicing at Independence Stadium. Number one the weather I don’t know whose responsible for it if we brought the sun but our kids really enjoyed being in that environment using the surroundings and we play again on Thursday. We got out there pretty good so very encouraged for our first day of work.”