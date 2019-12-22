Miami Hurricanes arrive in Shreveport for Independence Bowl

The Hurricanes blew into town this afternoon, arriving at Sams Town Casino. The U last played in the Indy bowl in 2014. Their head coach Manny Diaz also no stranger to Louisiana, having been Louisiana Tech’s defensive coordinator in ’14. The team says they’re excited to be in Shreveport.

Manny Diaz said, “Great to be back in North Louisiana and Shreveport in particular. From my time here I know it’s a football city. A lot of the guys have not been here so it’s a chance to hit another area off their list of places theyve had a chance to go to and experience and we’ve told them this bowl has a reputation of treating teams in a first class manner, and it’s important we treat Shreveport the same way.”

Mike Harley said, “We’re going to have a little fun tonight take advantage of the opportunity here in Shreveport and lock in for the fourt days and get ready for the game.”

Gregory Rousseau said, “It’s really exciting for the team we’re happy to be here. City looks pretty cool I haven’t seen it yet in person but I’m excited to be here and so is my team.”