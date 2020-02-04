Mike McConathy optimistic about Demons progress

The Northwestern State Demons played what Mike MccConathy called the best first half of their season against Central Arkansas; but the Bears outscored NSU 22-10 down the stretch, handing the Demons a 79-71 loss. Northwestern State currently 8-12 on their season 5-6 in conference play, but coach says there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Mike McConathy said, “I always say it’s a marathon it’s not a sprint. This team is still young, yeah we’re starting to figure it out a little bit but then there’s a tendency to go back and revisit where you were before. If this team would have been playing the way they’re playing now in November think about how much better but, a team is built for March and I’m just hoping soon we can get to where there’s a lot more ups than there is downs.”