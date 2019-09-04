Lawyer: City needs to admit guilt in Bucks player’s arrest

FILE – This Jan. 26, 2018, file photo showing police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown talking to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens parking lot in Milwaukee. Milwaukee city officials are offering Sterling Brown $400,000 to settle his lawsuit accusing police of using excessive force and targeting him because he’s black when they confronted him over a parking violation. The city’s Common Council authorized the offer Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, during a closed session. Brown has 14 days to accept or decline it. (Milwaukee Police Department via AP, File)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An attorney for Bucks guard Sterling Brown says Milwaukee’s $400,000 offer to settle Brown’s lawsuit against the city over his arrest last year is insufficient because it doesn’t include an admission of guilt.

Attorney Mark Thomsen said Wednesday that any settlement would have to include such an admission.

The city’s Common Council has given Brown 14 days to accept or decline the settlement offer.

Brown contends in his lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is black when they confronted him for parking illegally in a handicapped-accessible spot in January 2018. He was talking with officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.