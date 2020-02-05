Minden 9-year-old Tate Fegley is breaking USA Powerlifting records

Meet the USA powerlifter who set 7 American Records at one competition. Surprising? That perfectly describes Tate Fegley.

Brint Fegley said, “I was working out and I think I had 135 pounds on the bar, he told me he said Dad I can pick that up I said don’t pick that up and when I turned around he picked it up and dropped it and looked at it and said I told you so. Being in health care I knew it wasnt normal physiology so I called Peyton.”

Peyton Gray is the Fegley’s neighbor. A cross fit level one trainer, he turned his garage into a personal home gym. Where he began working with tate a year and a half ago.

Peyton Gray said, “My goal when I started was never to make him a world class power lifter that was never my goal it was just, teach him the foudations. Teach him how to lift how to lift properly.”

So that meant starting using light weight, but it didnt take long for Tates ability to take over.

Gray said, “We’ve never seen anything like it. It never occured to me probably until the third meet of how strong he actually is.”

Tate works out out for at least two hours each day and is now preparing for the youth national championship in Daytona Beach in August.

Gray said, “I don’t make him work out. He choses to be here he choses to do the hard work. He was up here at 7 am every day.”

Tate Fegley said, “School days it’s hard to open my eyes, I just get dressed and come down here.”

His dedication in the gym has translated into many areas of his life. This past year entering into the honors program at school.

Marla Fegley said, “His attention is better his focus is better, his work ethic is better.”

At the tender age of nine, his 4’5″ 105 pound stature is certainly making big impacts.

Tate Fegley said, “I hope to inspire kids to work out. I wanna just set more records.”