Former LA Angels employee faces fentanyl charges in Tyler Skaggs death

Late pitcher Tyler Skaggs of the Los Angeles Angels. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Federal authorities in Texas charged Eric Kay, who had worked in the Angels’ media relations department for 24 years, with possession and intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a U. S. district court document.

Skaggs, 27, died of an overdose July 1 in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas.

According to a medical examiner’s toxicology report, high levels of opioids, including fentanyl, oxycodone and oxymorphone, were found in his system.

The death was an accident, according to an autopsy.

“It was later determined that but for the fentanyl in [Skaggs’] system, [Skaggs] would not have died,” an affidavit reportedly said.