Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Video
Texarkana First News
Local
State
Crime
Education
Coronavirus
Border Report Tour
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment
Veterans Voices
Military Matters
Newsfeed Now
Consumer Alerts
Horoscopes
Lottery
Obituaries
Weird
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Walmart expanding COVID-19 vaccine roll out to more states
Frito-Lay recalls small number of ‘Ruffles’ potato chips due to undeclared milk allergen
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
Texas National Guardsman from Austin dies in Kuwait, DoD says
Election HQ
Weather
Closings and Delays
Futurecast
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Local Views
ArkLaTex Weathercams
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather Live Blog
Drought Watch
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Forecasting Contest
WeatheRate
Top Stories
Dense fog and mist Friday morning, dry Saturday, widespread rain and storms Sunday and Monday
Video
Live update: The rain will persist into Friday morning; strong storms possible Sunday and Monday morning
Rain will continue into Friday morning followed by a few strong storms late Sunday into Monday morning
Video
Rain and fog Thursday morning, rain becomes widespread this afternoon, a few strong storms possible late in the weekend
Video
Sports
NBC Sports Streaming
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Japan 2020
Local Sports
High School Sports
Sunday Night Sports Blitz
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
FOX Sports app
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Mahomes practices again ahead of AFC championship
The Latest: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma basketball game reset
NFC Matchups: Where else to start but Brady and Rodgers?
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
Community
Keep Calm & Carry Out
ArkLaTex Remarkable Women of 2021
Lifestyle
Events
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Unsung Heroes
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Destination Texas
Destination Louisiane
Voices of Courage
Beyond the Protests
Growing Strong
Top Stories
Shreveport Little Theater previews new virtual production
Video
Top Stories
United Way opens registration to Dolly Parton’s imagination library in Benton
Pet of the Week: Deb and Shy Shy
Video
FRIENDS Foundation to bring economic development to Sevier County
David Raines Community Health Centers still offering COVID-19 vaccines to senior citizens
Video
Contests
Salute the Badge
Loving Living Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KSHV 45
The Lynn Vance Show
KMSS FOX 33
KMSS FOX 33 Today’s Hero
FOX 33 News Good Day
Partner with FOX 33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
MLB
by:
Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 12:36 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 12:36 PM CST
Baseball’s home run record holder Hank Aaron acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced before throwing out the first pitch of a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Mariners in 1999, in Seattle, WA. (DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hank Aaron signs autographs for some of the Atlanta Braves players before ceremonies that unveiled the Hank Aaron Award on the 25th anniversary of his historic 755th home run in1999. The Hank Aaron Award will be based on the player’s combined numbers of hits, home runs and RBI and is scheduled to be presented to the best hitter in each league Championship Series. (STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images)
Baseball legend and Home Run King Hank Aaron throws out the first pitch at the 2000 All-Star game at Turner Field in Atlanta. (ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Bill Clinton gives Hank Aaron the Presidential Citizens Medal award January 8, 2001 at the White House in Washiongton, DC. The Presidential Citizens Medal was established by President Richard Nixon in 1969 to recognize exemplary service by any citizen. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Newsmakers)
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali (L) and baseball home run king Henry “Hank” Aaron (R) confer after US President Bill Clinton presented them with the Presidential Citizens Medal during ceremonies at the White House. Ali and Aaron were among the 28 honorees recognized for remarkable service and accomplishments in a variety of fields. (STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)
President George W. Bush presents baseball great Hank Aaron with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award during a ceremony in 2002, at the White House. The medal is the highest civilian award given to those who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Aaron and wife Billye Aaron attend the Brown v. Board of Education 50th Anniversary Gala on May 17, 2004, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Boitano/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a poster honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a statue at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a plaque at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
National Baseball Hall of Fame members Ernie Banks (L) and Hank Aaron pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Paramounts’ “Coach Carter” at The Highland on January 13, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron looks at his photo after it was unveiled on a Boeing 757 June 18, 2007, in Atlanta, Georgia. Aaron hit 755 home runs during his career. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)
A statue of former Milwaukee Brewers player Hank Aaron is seem outside the stadium prior to the Brewers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 10, 2011, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Former Major League Baseball player Hank Aaron poses at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ “42” at the Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A general view of the jumbotron in centerfield as Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is honored on the 40th anniversary of his 715th homer prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Turner Field on April 8, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is presented the Hank Aaron award by Joe Torre and Hank Aaron prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Matt Slocum-Pool/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron waves to fans before making some brief statements at a ceremony 23 September to commemorate the last regular season home game to be held at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga . The stadium is scheduled to be torn down at the conclusion of this season as the Braves will move to the Olympic Stadium next year. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Trending Stories
St. Martin Parish teachers sent home for wearing “Chucks & Pearls” T-shirt
Video
Weather
Louisiana launches COVID-19 Defense app in response to third surge
Video
Caddo Parish man behind bars for allegedly raping a child
Interactive Radar
Frito-Lay recalls small number of ‘Ruffles’ potato chips due to undeclared milk allergen
Commission approves distribution of $5M pandemic relief rental assistance in Caddo Parish
Video
East Texas woman accused of murder, kidnapping in death of mother, baby removed from womb faces death penalty
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter will not attend Biden’s inauguration
Texarkana Water Utilities in process of applying payments again after cyberattack
Standout Students
Salute the Badge
Gallery
Washington DC Bureau
Gallery
Newsfeed Now
Gallery
The Lynn Vance Show
Gallery
All in a Day’s Drive
Gallery
Don't Miss
NFL giving 7,500 vaccinated health care workers free tickets to Super Bowl in Tampa
Now you can put Bernie Sanders anywhere, thanks to NYU student’s website
‘Bernie mittens’ sell out hours after Inauguration
Parents outraged over student’s Confederate flag face mask demand action
Video
School bus driver in Texas creates ‘memory bears’ for those who have lost someone
Video
We have a winner! Single lucky $730 million Powerball ticket sold
Uniformed man seen kneeling at Beau Biden’s grave during inauguration