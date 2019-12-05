MLS teams no longer will play every opponent each season

(AP)- Major League Soccer is breaking away from soccer’s tradition of having each team play every opponent in its league.

MLS is expanding to 26 teams in 2020 with the additions of Miami and Nashville but will keep a 34-game regular-season schedule.A team will play each of its 12 conference opponents home and away and will face only 10 of the 13 teams in the other conference.

Nashville opens Feb. 29 at home against Atlanta and David Beckham’s Inter Miami starts March 1 at Los Angeles Defending champion Seattle opens March 1 against Chicago.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

