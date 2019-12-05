MLS teams no longer will play every opponent each season

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Texarkana Soccer_1557790319823.jpg.jpg

(AP)- Major League Soccer is breaking away from soccer’s tradition of having each team play every opponent in its league.

MLS is expanding to 26 teams in 2020 with the additions of Miami and Nashville but will keep a 34-game regular-season schedule.A team will play each of its 12 conference opponents home and away and will face only 10 of the 13 teams in the other conference.

Nashville opens Feb. 29 at home against Atlanta and David Beckham’s Inter Miami starts March 1 at Los Angeles Defending champion Seattle opens March 1 against Chicago. 

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories