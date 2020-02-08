Mondo Duplantis breaks world record for pole vault

TORUN, Poland, (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis has broken the men’s world record. Duplantis jumped 6 meters, 17 centimeters, or 20 feet and 2.9 inches, at the indoor meet in Torun, Poland.

His leap beat by one centimeter the record set by France’s Renaud Lavillenie in 2014. It’s a strong statement ahead of the pole vault competition at the Olympics in Tokyo in August. The 20-year-old Duplantis was born and raised in the United States but chose to represent his mother’s home nation of Sweden. He was the silver medalist at the world championships in Qatar last year.