Morris Visits with Shreveport Razorback Club

Arkansas head coach Chad Morris was in Shreveport Thursday to meet with the Shreveport Razorback Club at their Call the Hogs luncheon.

Morris took time to talk with many members, and no doubt a lot of them wanted to talk about the product on the field.

The Razorbacks just wrapped up their spring practices, and Morris says he likes where the team is at.

Chad Morris said, “Well I thought we finished the spring really well. We’re a better football team than we were at any point last fall. Bringing in 12 freshmen and transfers that came in January really helped our program and helped our team out. So, excited about where we are. Now we’ve got to have a great summer.”

The Razorbacks will open the season on August 31st against Portland State. A start time has yet to be announced.