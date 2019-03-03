Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill Caps Perfect Season with State Title
The Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Lady Devils completed a perfect season on Saturday with their nine point win over Woodsville in the UIL 3A state championship.
Ja'Mya Bishop was named the game's MVP.
Click the video above for highlights and post game reaction from the Lady Devils' state championship win.
