Sports

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill Caps Perfect Season with State Title

By:

Posted: Mar 02, 2019 09:49 PM CST

Updated: Mar 02, 2019 10:36 PM CST

Mt. Pleasant Chapel Hill Caps Perfect Season with State Title

The Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill Lady Devils completed a perfect season on Saturday with their nine point win over Woodsville in the UIL 3A state championship.

Ja'Mya Bishop was named the game's MVP.

Click the video above for highlights and post game reaction from the Lady Devils' state championship win.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News